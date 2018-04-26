Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Parkinson says his Bolton Wanderers will go to Burton Albion looking for the win that could all-but secure their Championship safety - regardless of what has gone before.

Bolton have the power to relegate the Brewers with victory at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm) - and that result would confirm their place in the second tier for another season if Barnsley failed to beat Brentford.

Should Bolton draw with Burton and the Tykes prove unable to pick up all three points against the Bees, Parkinson's side would then be able secure their safety by matching their rivals' results on the final day of the season.

That situation does not mean Parkinson's side will arrive at the Pirelli with anything other than victory as their focus, although if they did manage to win, it would be only their second in more than two months.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Bolton succumbed to a 4-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, a defeat that crowned their opponents champions - but Parkinson insists that all eyes are on their remaining two games now.

"When you get beaten there is going to be criticism, fingers pointed, people saying 'I'd have done this or picked him' – that's football, of course there will be that," Parkinson told the Bolton News .

"I'll have to deal with that. But as a club we have to concentrate on what we have to do to win the last couple of games, nothing more.

"We set ourselves up with the team we felt had the best chance against Wolves, but when you cannot sustain concentration levels against a team with quality, you are asking for trouble.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Nothing changes at Burton. We would have gone there looking to win the game no matter what.

"Everyone has to be strong, staff, players, fans - because regardless of what goes on we need that result."

Saturday will see two of the division's oldest squads meet - and the two pre-season favourites for relegation.

Bolton midfielder Karl Henry reckons experience will benefit the visitors and help Parkinson's out-of-form side to deal with the pressure against an Albion team riding a timely wave of momentum.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"You need calm heads and people who have been there before - and we have certainly got that at Bolton," Henry said.

"If we achieve our goal of staying in the division, then the lads who have been involved will be better for the experience.

"When you are fighting relegation and you manage to come out the other side, it is like surviving a car crash, in a way.

"It's so different as opposed to winning something - I think it's arguably more rewarding and important.

"Staying in a league, particularly when you are favourites to go down, is a huge achievement."