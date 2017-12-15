Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Parkinson believes his Bolton Wanderers side will need to show patience if they are to extend their lead over Burton Albion in the Championship table.

Albion head to the Macron Stadium tomorrow (3pm) looking to build on a decent recent away record that has seen them beaten only twice in their last seven away games.

That has largely been down to some solid defensive performances that have stifled the hosts' attacking creativity.

Bolton have scored seven goals in taking seven points from their last three home games, so the Brewers will again need to be at their organised best to break that run.

And Parkinson is calling for a patient approach from home players and fans alike with that in mind.

Asked if there was any risk of the in-form hosts underestimating the bottom-of-the-table Brewers following their recent slump, the Bolton boss said: "I hope we don't - and they've got a reputation for coming away from home and sitting back, making life difficult.

"It will be one of those afternoons where we have to be patient and disciplined.

"I don't want us to go away from what we've been doing, and why should we?

"Our points return recently at home has been good.

"We have to make sure we press, play in the manner we have been doing at home.

"But Burton, I can assure everyone, will be fighting.

"They only just got beaten at Derby County and they are a decent team.

"Supporters have got to come with the understanding that things might not go all our own way.

"They have to stick together like they have done, and we'll aim to be at our best."

So tight is the situation at the bottom end of the Championship table that the Brewers could leapfrog Bolton out of the relegation zone or sit five points adrift of their opponents by 5pm on Saturday.

That would be a significant gap heading into the busy festive period.

"It was always going to be a big game because of where Burton are in the league, it does add something to it," added Parkinson.

"The game reminds me of when we were going into the Barnsley match.

"We knew we could create a four-point gap, and we managed to do that.

"Now we have a chance to put some real daylight between ourselves and Burton.

"We've been doing well at home and we really want to continue that."