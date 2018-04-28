Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Phil Parkinson bemoaned Burton Albion's two "soft goals" - and how they helped the Brewers "grow 10 foot tall" as his Bolton Wanderers side were defeated 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Trotters' manager watched on as his team slipped back into the relegation zone on the day when a victory could have guaranteed their Championship status for another season.

Bolton began brightly, but Hope Akpan's opener quelled their early momentum and Lucas Akins' goal eight minutes later ensured there would be no way back for Wanderers.

And Parkinson could sympathise with the travelling faithful, who made their feelings of frustration known once Akins had turned home his 36th-minute effort.

"I thought we started okay, it was pretty even up to the goal and we had some good moments ourselves," Parkinson said.

"But the two goals we conceded were soft goals. Burton grew 10 foot tall after that. They were first to every ball.

"They were more physical than us and they did all the horrible things in football better than us.

"The goal has knocked the stuffing out of us and I’m hugely disappointed in the performance today.

"We feel for our fans coming down in their numbers paying good money to watch us.

"Our performance wasn't good enough today."

Zero shots on target tells its own story for Bolton, who have now only scored in one of their last six matches.

A lack of a reaction to Akpan's opener allowed the Brewers to take control, and Bolton, who threatened early on, wilted.

And with next Sunday's clash at home to Nottingham Forest now vital for Parkinson's side, they will have to find their shooting boots.

"I can only say to the supporters that they're hurting, but they know how much it's hurting me to see us go down with a whimper today," the 50-year-old added.

"I've always defended the lads as much as possible but today there wasn't enough out there showed to get us back in the game or to stay in the game.

"I think it's been a gradual decline in terms of when we concede a goal, it knocks the stuffing out of us too much.

"We spoke to the lads about that in the meeting this week about how we need to show a stronger mentality on the pitch.

"About how when things do go against us, we need to stay strong as a team.

"It's not all about first and second balls and being physical.

"It's about whether someone can produce quality moments to get us a goal or to give us a lift.

"Those moments were few and far between today."