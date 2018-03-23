Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradford City manager Simon Grayson has confirmed Matty Lund has sustained a hamstring injury but will remain with the club as he begins his recovery.

The on-loan Burton Albion midfielder missed Monday night's 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers through injury with Nicky Law replacing him.lund

The 27-year-old has appeared in four out of seven of the Bantams' league matches since joining on loan with fellow Brewer Stephen Warnock in January.

Overall, Lund has appeared in just 16 out of a possible 35 matches for both sides this season, with injury and illness limiting the summer signing's participation.

"I think he'll just stay here," Grayson said of Lund ahead of his side's match against Gillingham on Saturday (3pm).

"It's not anything that will rule him out for the season, it's just a slight hamstring strain which we will deal with and hopefully get him back very quickly.

"There's three or four that have not trained since Monday night's game, so it's a very much a case of waiting and seeing what team we will have available before we can finalise anything.

"It's not been easy with the likes of Ryan McGowan out for the rest of the season and Charlie Wyke's been suspended.

"There's other players that we've lost as well and we keep picking up a few more injuries here and there.

"You just have to get on with it and whoever puts on the shirt has to do the business.

"We'll assess all the bodies tomorrow and see what we can do from Saturday."

Bradford currently sit in 11th place, seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Lund and Warnock are yet to taste victory with the Bantams, with the West Yorkshire side winless since New Years' Day.

Warnock has made three appearances and was on the bench on Monday night.