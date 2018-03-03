Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will be mere spectators for this weekend's Championship action after their trip to Sheffield United was postponed due to the adverse weather.

With safety concerns paramount at Bramall Lane following heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures, the Brewers away game against the Blades will now be rescheduled for later in the season.

It is the first time Burton have had a game postponed since reaching English football's second tier.

So how have Albion fared in the past when games have had to be moved?

BRADFORD CITY v BURTON ALBION, 2015-16

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

The Brewers were scheduled for a visit to Bradford City's Valley Parade on Boxing Day in 2015-16 as they looked to protect their lead at the top of the League One table.

They would not get that chance, though, as heavy rain led to a waterlogged pitch and saw the game moved to mid-March.

Walsall may have taken advantage of that postponement to leapfrog Nigel Clough's side on December 26 2015, but Burton were back in charge by the time their rearranged game at Bradford took place on March 8 2016.

They had a four-point lead over second-placed Wigan Athletic with this match in hand, meaning a gilt-edged chance to stretch even further clear in their surge for the Championship.

It was not meant to be.

Kyel Reid latched onto Billy Clarke's pass and rifled home an opener for the Bantams in the 13th minute, and Reece Burke doubled that advantage just before the half-hour mark.

Had it not been for a Jon McLaughlin save from Tony McMahon's late penalty, it would have been worse than a 2-0 defeat for Burton in a game that the Burton Mail report labelled as the Brewers' "worst all-round performance of the season".

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"I thought the 20 minute-spell after they scored the first goal was the crucial part," said Clough.

"After that I thought we came back in to it well by the end of the first half and the second half was pretty even.

"The first goal is always crucial and we've given it away again. It was incredibly disappointing from our point of view. We've done it too many times lately."

The Brewers bounced back by beating Fleetwood Town at home and then thrashing Port Vale 4-0 on the road as they again proved their character and resilience.

BOURNEMOUTH v BURTON ALBION, 2013-14 FA CUP

(Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Now they are in the Championship, Albion have an automatic spot in the FA Cup's third round.

That is still a novelty for Brewers fans, of course, who remember the days of extra preliminary and qualifying round clashes only a couple of decades ago.

In the 2013-14 season, as a League Two team, it took wins over Hereford and Fleetwood Town in the first and second rounds respectively to secure a third-round tie with Championship side Bournemouth.

The initial game was scheduled for January 4 2014 but fell foul of a waterlogged pitch.

And so Albion travelled to Dean Court 10 days later looking to reach the fourth round for only the second time in their history and secure a meeting with Liverpool.

Burton's fans were helped to reach the game through £3000 raised by Cherries supporters to pay for four coaches down to the south coast.

But the travelling faithful saw their team 2-1 down at the break, Brett Pitman and Tommy Elphick finding the net either side of Jimmy Phillips' equaliser.

That is the way the game stayed until the final 10 minutes, with Dean Lyness making several important saves in the Albion goal.

(Image: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

But Ryan Fraser struck late on before Pitman doubled his tally from the penalty spot to ensure a 4-1 win for the hosts.

"I'm just disappointed for the players, I don't think they did themselves justice in key parts of the game," said then-Brewers boss Gary Rowett.

"And to concede the goals the way we did never gave us a chance."

SWINDON TOWN v BURTON ALBION and BURTON ALBION v GILLINGHAM, 2011-12

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Brewers saw back-to-back games postponed due to frozen pitches in February 2012.

It was during a barren, 16-match winless spell for Albion that ultimately led to the sacking of Paul Peschisolido.

The trip to high-flying Swindon Town was rearranged for later in the month, with Ronan Murray and Paul Benson scoring in quick succession after half-time to secure the hosts a 2-0 win.

By the time Gillingham's game at the Pirelli Stadium was rearranged for March 27, Gary Rowett was in caretaker charge of the Brewers.

And Albion earned their first victory of 2012 in that game, with Matt Fish's own goal handing Burton a precious 1-0 triumph.

That was one of three wins in their final eight fixtures of the season to steer them clear of the drop by 10 points.