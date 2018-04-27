Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stephen Warnock says Bradford City's players have restored their pride after a tough few weeks at Valley Parade.

Warnock, on loan at Bradford from Burton Albion with Matty Lund, has seen his and the Bantams' form pick up recently as he draws his career to a close at the end of the season.

Simon Grayson's side are on a four-match unbeaten run since the 5-0 thrashing at Blackpool earlier this month.

Warnock was awarded man of the match in Tuesday night's 2-0 defeat of MK Dons, and reckons Bradford have bounced back well from a humbling experience at Bloomfield Road.

"We all had to look at ourselves in the mirror after the Blackpool game," Warnock told the Yorkshire Post.

"As players, you don't ever want people singing 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' at you.

"I can't remember ever hearing that in my career. That was the one thing that hurt me.

"When you hear that towards the end of your career, you don't want to finish on that note. It was tough to take. We had to get some pride back in the team for the fans. For the last few games, we have been a lot better, more organised and we are doing quite well at the moment.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"There was a lot of pride hurt against Blackpool. Fair play to the lads for sticking together and we have come out the other side."

As one of the more experienced players in the Bradford squad, it has fallen on Warnock to lead by example.

The League One play-offs are still six points away for 10th-placed Bradford, but with nine to play for that belief is still there.

And back-to-back wins at Valley Parade will have certainly helped lift the spirits of the home faithful.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"There has (been a lift in the mood) but then there is the other side of it and the lads know they have to be professional and work hard every day," Warnock continued.

"The senior players try and set that round the building to pass it on to the others and it seems to be working at the moment."

There hasn't been a great deal for the Bradford faithful to cheer recently, with consecutive wins on home soil last recorded in September.

But the visits of mid-table Southend United and lowly Walsall offers the Bantams a chance to put smiles on their fans' faces once more.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

"We want the fans to come and enjoy seeing a winning team," added Warnock. "That is all they want."

"Sometimes you want to play football that is more pleasing on the eye but you have to adapt to the conditions and the pitch.

"You have to start a certain way, which we have done and we have stayed in the game for longer.

"Then we build from there - and we are doing that very well.

(Image: Ian Walton/Getty Images)

"The two lads up front (Charlie Wyke and Kai Bruenker) are key to what we are doing.

"They are closing down and really setting the tempo. Credit to everyone round the club for sticking together."