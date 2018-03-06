Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford manager Dean Smith said his decision to withdraw striker Neal Maupay at half-time was to avoid him getting sent off.

Maupay had already been cautioned for dissent by referee Tony Harrington before catching Albion defender Kyle McFadzean late towards the end of the first-half.

The Frenchman was withdrawn for Emiliano Marcondes at the break - and Brentford went on to win 2-0 thanks to an own goal from McFadzean and an Ollie Watkins strike.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough said post-match that his side have "had players sent off for less" - but Smith reckons his striker was being targeted.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"It was (self-preservation), it looked like their two centre halves were trying to get him sent off," said Smith.

"There was a bit of a tag team after he'd already been cautioned.

"He fouled the lad and it looked a little bit exaggerated for me, but I just felt we couldn't afford to get him sent off."

Albion managed to get into the break level despite their hosts' dominance in possession in the first 45.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Brewers, however, failed to recover from a goal on the hour mark for the second straight game after captain-for-the-night McFadzean turned in Watkins' cross.

Brentford then put the game to bed on the 80th minute through Watkins, with Smith pleased with how his side asserted their authority in the second half.

"I think Burton are a much-improved team from when we played them earlier in the season so we had to be good today, and I thought our control of the football was good," Smith added.

"We were a little bit sloppy at times, but our passing and moving at times was really good.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"It's something that we didn't really talk about (Burton's home form) because you don't want to be that team that comes and gets the loss against them.

"With our first-half superiority, we felt that we should have been in the lead, but we hadn't really worked their goalkeeper enough to deserve the lead.

"But in the second half I thought we started the game quite well and I thought once we got the goal, you could see a little bit of anxiety in their team."