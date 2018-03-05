Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford boss Dean Smith says he is wary of Burton Albion's switch from a more defensive style into the open passing game they have deployed in recent weeks.

The 10th-placed Bees travel to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm) as they continue their hunt for a play-off spot, with Smith's side currently seven points behind Bristol City in the final top-six spot.

Albion set up with a flat five-man midfield when they visited Griffin Park back in November, escaping with a point after Ben Turner's late equaliser cancelled out Florian Jozefzoon's stunning free-kick.

The introduction of Jacob Davenport in midfield has enabled Albion to become more fluid since, and a run of one loss in four has been attributed to their new-found confidence in possession.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Smith reckons that could make for a tough visit for his promotion-chasing Bees, despite the Brewers' ongoing wait for a first win at the Pirelli since September.

"Last season Burton were very good at home, Nigel will be scratching his head as much as anyone else as to why that is different this season," Smith said.

"They were defensive at our place and snatched a point from a second-phase set piece. We should have put the game to bed but they defended very well.

"They have decent players and look like they have changed the way they play in recent weeks.

"It will be a tough game."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Former Walsall manager Smith will be hoping for a similar performance to the last time the sides met at the Pirelli in March last year.

Brentford reversed a 3-1 half-time deficit to escape with a stunning 5-3 victory, deepening the prospects of an immediate relegation back to League One for Albion.

Indeed, the Bees boss reckons that second-half fightback was one of the best displays he has seen from his charges.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"The players got an earful at half time last season but the second-half performance was up there with the best 45 minutes we have had since I have been here," he added.

"We were excellent and deserved the win.

"We got a great result on our only visit and will be looking to put in a good performance on Tuesday and do the same again."