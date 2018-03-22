Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final international break gives Brewers Talk the chance to look back at Burton Albion's season so far - and what lies ahead over a crucial final eight matches.

Albion are three points adrift of safety with 38 games gone - but how are Nigel Clough's side positioned for the push for survival?

Brewers writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack look ahead and cast their eye over what has been since August, with discussion of the highlights (and lowlights) of the campaign to date.

They also put forward their cases for early player-of-the-season nominees.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat at league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers leads the discussion, as Burton fell to a fourth defeat in five games in the Molineux snow.

As ever, there is the odd question answered too - and you can let us know your players and moments of the season by tweeting @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.

If you are having problems loading the podcast, click here to listen on Audioboom.