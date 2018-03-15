Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have taken one point from meetings with Bristol City and Sheffield United so far this week - but their injury list has been growing in the process.

With Jamie Allen, Luke Murphy and Martin Samuelsen the latest players to be struggling for fitness, Brewers writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack take a closer look at Albion's injury problems heading into the business end of the season in the latest Burton Albion podcast from the Burton Mail.

What are the problems and why are they refusing to let up for Nigel Clough's side? And why are the Brewers struggling to find the net despite the confidence of their performances over recent weeks?

The pair also take a look back at the goalless draw with the Robins and the 2-0 loss to the Blades, before casting an eye towards this weekend's trip to top-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

If you are having problems loading the podcast, click here to listen on Audioboom.