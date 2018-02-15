Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are gearing up for a potentially pivotal week in their bid for Championship survival - and they kick it off against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

With a trip to Barnsley on Tuesday and Millwall visiting the Pirelli Stadium the following Saturday, Nigel Clough's side will be intent on ending their five-month wait for a victory on home soil as the out-of-form Reds arrive.

But just how big is the game for Burton - and are the Brewers well-placed to get back to winning ways this weekend?

That is one of the talking points in this week's Brewers Talk podcast with Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack.

The pair also reflect on another step in the right direction following the goalless draw at Ipswich Town, as well as answering your questions on Liam Boyce, Luke Murphy and more.

If you are having problems loading the podcast, click here to listen on Audioboom.