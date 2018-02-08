Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With a busy January done and dusted, Liam Boyce's Burton Albion debut in the bag and the Brewers looking to reignite their Championship survival hopes, the Burton Mail's Brewers podcast is back to discuss the latest goings-on at the Pirelli Stadium.

Nigel Clough spent the first month of 2018 refining his Albion squad, with Martin Samuelsen, Darren Bent and Jacob Davenport joining on loan and no fewer than eight players leaving the club.

February, meanwhile, began with a promising display at Aston Villa that ultimately resulted in a fourth successive League defeat, leaving them bottom of the table.

But the sight of Liam Boyce back on the field and finding the back of the net has given the Brewers a real fillip ahead of the final 16 matches of the season - and this weekend's trip to Ipswich Town.

Burton Albion writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack delve into all those topics in the latest Brewers Talk.

As ever, if you want to get in touch with the podcast and have any Brewers questions for future episodes, tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.

If you are having problems loading the podcast, click here to listen on Audioboom.