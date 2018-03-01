Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion begin a run of six consecutive games against promotion chasers at Sheffield United this weekend - and they head into it on the back of another home defeat.

Nigel Clough says he is still trying to work out how his side lost 1-0 to Millwall at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday, with Ben Marshall's fortuitous second-half strike the decisive moment.

Darren Bent, Lucas Akins and Tom Naylor all came close but were unable to capitalise on good openings as a sense of deja vu descended once again on the Pirelli.

Brewers writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack dissect that disappointment and the way things are looking for Albion ahead of their trip to Bramall Lane in the latest Brewers Talk podcast, as well the upcoming meetings with five other top-10 sides at a decisive time in the season.

The pair also answer some of your questions on Luke Murphy, Ben Turner and the ultimate issue of whether the Brewers will survive in the Championship for a second season.

If you are having problems loading the podcast, click here to listen on Audioboom.