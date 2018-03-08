Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Five consecutive games against Championship promotion contenders await for Burton Albion - so how will the Brewers fare?

That is one of the main topics in the latest Brewers Talk podcast, as Albion writers Joshua Murray and Richard Cusack look ahead to this weekend's meeting with Bristol City and the challenging fixtures that await after that against Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

Nigel Clough's side will again look to end their Pirelli Stadium hoodoo when the Robins visit on Saturday following Tuesday night's 2-0 home defeat to Brentford.

How the Brewers lost that game and why things just aren't going for them on home soil is another point of discussion in the podcast.

As ever, your questions are answered too.

Did the Brewers do enough in the January window; how many points can they expect to get from the next month; will Liam Boyce and Darren Bent be starting together soon?

If you are having problems loading the podcast, click here to listen on Audioboom.