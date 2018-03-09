Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City will be backed by a sold out away end at the Pirelli Stadium when they take on Burton Albion on Saturday (3pm).

An impressive 1,741 tickets have been sold for the crucial battle between Lee Johnson and Nigel Clough's sides, with a 260-mile round-trip on the cards for those attending.

Burton's quest for a first home win since mid-September will no doubt be hindered by another packed-out away end, something that has spurred on away teams who have visited the Pirelli this season.

City will be looking to their fans to help them to a victory that would lift them back into the play-off places, with Middlesbrough taking their place on Tuesday night.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Brewers have yet to have a sell-out at the Pirelli so far this term, with the current record attendance standing at 6,746 for the defeat of Derby County last August.