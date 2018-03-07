Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bristol City will be without Aden Flint and Joe Bryan for Saturday's visit to Burton Albion as the pair miss out through suspension.

Flint was sent off late on in the Robins' 2-1 loss to Preston North End on Tuesday night for an off-the-ball altercation with Greg Cunningham, while Bryan picked up his 10th yellow card of the campaign.

The defensive duo have been key to City's play-off push this season, with the pair missing only five matches between them so far.

Flint's aerial presence will be a big miss for Lee Johnson's side when they travel to Burton, with the Derbyshire-born centre-back netting an impressive seven goals this season and proving a rock at the back.

"The ball's pinging around their box and Flinty goes to ground after a challenge - and the after effects are that a Preston player (Greg Cunningham) puts his hands through Flinty's hair," Robins assistant manager Dean Holden explained of the centre-back's red card.

"It might be a bit of provocation - it looked that way - Flinty's reacted and swung his arm at it and he's gone to ground.

"And their keeper's the panto villain, and has made everyone aware of it. It's a bit of a mess there.

"When they look at it, he's put his hand to Flinty's face as well before that so the FA will have to look at that and decide what they want to do with it.

"He's made a mistake and he's held his hands up and we'll get on with it."

Alan Browne opened the scoring for North End in their victory over the Robins, who harbour play-off ambitions of their own, before Famara Diedhiou equalised after half-time.

But Sean Maguire won it for Preston only two minutes later.

Despite the defeat, Holden wants his side to carry on the form they showed in the second half and take it to the Pirelli Stadium.

"That performance in the second half is something we have to take to Burton," he added.

"We're disappointed of course and we've lost Joe Bryan with his 10th booking of the season and obviously Flinty will probably get three.

"The squad will be needed but we've been saying that for a while. The lads have been coming back from injury and we can't be too despondent."