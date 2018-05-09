Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion academy graduates Callum Hawkins and Reece Hutchinson have signed their first professional deals with the club.

The pair spent time out on loan in Evo-Stik NPL Division One South this season to gain experience, with goalkeeper Hawkins enjoying a standout campaign between the sticks at Gresley FC.

Hutchinson, who can play anywhere on the left or as an attacking midfielder, was with Romulus for a spell and also played for Albion's under-18s in 2017-18, before earning a first senior call-up for the Derby County game in April.

The pair will now join up with the first-team squad ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

"It is always great when young players come through the academy and get professional contracts," said Nigel Clough.

"One thing that is certain here is that they get opportunities and there is a clear pathway from the academy to the first-team squad.

"We do not have an under-23s side as such. If players come through the academy, they will be with the first team, occasionally they may train with the academy, depending on numbers.

"But from this point onwards they are classed as professional footballers and will be treated as such."

Hawkins was named as the Brewers' scholar of the year after impressing at the Moat Ground during a difficult campaign for Gresley.

But the 18-year-old keeper knows the hard work has just begun.

"We have both got to work hard," said Hawkins.

"We have both done well this year and have got to keep working towards developing as players and people.

"I have only been here for two years, but I have really enjoyed my time in the academy, mostly because of the coaches who have helped me through it.

"I am grateful for everything they have done for me.

"For me, it shows that there is a pathway through the club, from the academy to the first team, because the manager trusts young players and believes that if you are good enough, you are old enough."

Hutchinson earned his first senior squad inclusion when he was named on the bench for the 3-1 win over Derby last month.

Now he is relishing a more regular involvement with the first team.

"I can't wait - I have got to work hard over pre-season and I will hopefully get my chance when I get back in," he said.

"It's been an exciting journey, I've got the coaching staff to thank for that.

"A professional contract is what I wanted to achieve, and the academy have helped me to that."