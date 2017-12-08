Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion academy graduate Jack Hallahan has joined Belper Town on a youth loan until January 8.

Hallahan, who signed his first professional deal with the club in May alongside Jayden Cotterill, will link up with ex- Brewer Aaron Webster after he was appointed manager at Christchurch Meadow last week.

(Image: John Potts)

The Nailers currently sit 12th in the NPL Divison One south and face Romulus on Saturday, with Hallahan coming up against Cotterill who is on loan with the Roms.

The youngster featured in the Brewers' pre-season friendly win over Leicester City at the Pirelli Stadium, and impressed more recently in the 3-2 Birmingham Senior Cup win over Highgate United.

Although yet to play a competitive senior fixture for the Brewers, he's seen action with the under-23s and started alongside Hope Akpan, Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean and Luke Varney in the reserves' 3-0 Central League Cup defeat to Notts County on Tuesday