Burton Albion's academy manager Danny Robinson has lavished praise on Callum Hawkins and Reece Hutchinson.

The Brewers duo signed their first professional forms upon the conclusion of last season after impressing Robinson and first-team manager Nigel Clough.

Both players have become the latest off the academy production line and can expect a taste of first-team football next season as the Brewers deal with the drop to League One.

Hutchinson already has that experience, having been named in the match-day squad for April's 3-1 victory over A38 neighbours Derby County.

And for Robinson, he is an example for other budding youngsters to follow.

"Reece is a great example," Robinson said.

"Obviously he was a second year scholar and he's signed his pro now - we're really proud of where he's got to.

"The journey for him included a loan at Sutton Coldfield and another one at Romulus in which he played around 20 games in total for both those teams.

"So this season, working with us, we looked at other ways we can fast-track him to get him to a level to be able to compete in mens football.

"And also to be able to train regularly with the first team, because all we do in the Under-18s can only get him to a certain level.

"He needs to be challenged further.

"So for us, we're looking back and talking about being proud, thinking 'right, what we've done this year has actually helped him get into a position where the manager's said he's performed well enough in training and well enough in the Under-18s to be on the bench in a game like that.'

"It's fantastic.

"And it does make you think 'right, we're doing some good stuff.'"

Hawkins doesn't have first-team experience at the Pirelli Stadium, but he does have vital knowledge of the game from his time at Gresley last season.

By all accounts he was instrumental in the Moatmen's escape from a possible relegation from the Northern Premier League Division One South having joined in October following a spell at Matlock Town.

A stunning debut at eventual champions Basford United set the tone for a spell that earned the plaudits of many at the club.

And Robinson, a former goalkeeper on the books at Derby, knows all about how crucial that experience could be for his development and future at Burton.

"You see Callum Hawkins who's gone to Gresley - he's a young goalkeeper," Robinson added.

"Having been in that position and knowing how hard it is at 17, 18 to go and play mens football and the horrible nature of it, when balls are bombed in your box and it's raining heavily on a Tuesday night and you're playing some horrible team.

"He's come out having been one of their best players of the season and kept them in the League - one of their key players.

"It's no surprise that when he goes in with the first team he trains and he's involved - he takes to it.

"It's like he's been doing it for many years."