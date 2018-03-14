Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough knows now is not the time for Burton Albion to be taking encouragement from performances while not getting results.

The Brewers' 2-0 loss at Sheffield United last night was a third defeat from their last four outings - and they were again punished for a lack of composure in the final third.

Lloyd Dyer, Hope Akpan and Darren Bent all came close for the visitors in a confident display, but it was Blades duo Enda Stevens and David Brooks who found the net to claim the points.

Like in a narrow defeat at Aston Villa last month, Burton's trip to Bramall Lane saw them push one of the Championship's promotion hopefuls all the way in an open contest.

But with the Brewers now three points adrift of safety with only nine games to play, near misses are proving costly in Albion's bid for survival.

"In September or October, we'd be saying there's encouragement from the performances and so on from the last six or seven games, since the Reading loss," said Clough.

"The performances have been there, but not complete enough performances to get us a result in this league.

"It's hard winning games in this league, and you have to do certain things that Sheffield United do that we don't - or we do, but they're just better at it."

One of those things is putting the ball in the back of the net.

The Brewers have failed to score in six of their last seven games and have notched only six goals since the 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on January 1.

So is Clough concerned at his team's goal-shy nature at such a crucial juncture of the campaign?

"If we hadn't had a shot and hadn't created chances in those six or seven, it would be more worrying," he added.

"But we're not creating chances from scraps - there was some very good play tonight to get into the positions we did.

"I thought Hope Akpan was excellent in midfield, Jacob Davenport coming back to where he was a few weeks ago.

"There were two 19-year-olds in there as well, with Joe Sbarra coming on (for Jamie Allen).

"Taking all that into consideration, we played some good stuff.

"But somebody has to put a chance away. We can create 50 chances, but if somebody doesn't put one away (it doesn't matter).

"Marvin Sordell is absolutely adamant it was a penalty in the six-yard box when the corner was dinked into him, Benty has missed one at the far post, Lloyd has missed.

"Even in the first half when Hope has flicked it and it's hit the lad's shin and rolled agonisingly past the post.

"We keep saying, one of these days one will go in."