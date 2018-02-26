Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford's return from injury for Burton Albion lasted only 20 minutes against Millwall - and they will have to assess him ahead of Saturday's trip to Sheffield United.

But Nigel Clough says it was good to see Damien McCrory back in Championship action for the Brewers for the first time since August.

McCrory replaced Brayford early in the 1-0 loss to Millwall after the latter suffered a recurrence of the calf injury that forced him off against Nottingham Forest seven days previously.

Brayford missed the midweek win at Barnsley but was passed fit to face the Lions.

He will now be a doubt for the game against the Blades, alongside fellow defenders Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan, who also have calf problems.

"He (Brayford) felt fine, he did everything asked of him on Friday," said Clough.

"He had a little tussle with Steve Morison on the touchline and just felt it go again.

"It was a bit early, but Damien came on with 70 minutes to go and did well.

"John has just felt his calf again so we'll see how he is for next week.

"But it's lovely to get Damien out there, and we've got no problem if we need to start him at Sheffield, we will.

"They (Turner and Flanagan) have got a chance for next week, but they've been out for a few weeks now (since the 3-2 loss at Aston Villa on February 3).

"So we'll see how they are at the end of the week."

McCrory's substitute appearance was his first for Burton since joining Portsmouth on loan back in August - a loan spell that was curtailed by a knee injury suffered in only his third game for Pompey.

"He has been working hard in training," added Clough.

"He has only had the one game since September, that was the Birmingham Senior Cup, so it's difficult to come into a Championship game with so little game-time in the last five months.

"But he is a natural left-back, he came on and did well."