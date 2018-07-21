Burton Albion return to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time since last season to host Aston Villa in the Bass Charity Vase game.

The Brewers have won one and lost one so far in their pre-season friendly schedule, beating Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 after losing by the same scoreline at Mickleover Sports.

Championship side Villa will provide a challenge of a higher level for Nigel Clough's Albion, who begin their League One campaign in a fortnight's time at home to Rochdale.

New winger David Templeton could make his first appearance off the bench, while trialist trio Tomas Egert, Elliott Hodge and Luke McCormick may get another runout.

