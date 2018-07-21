Burton Albion return to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time since last season to host Aston Villa in the Bass Charity Vase game.

The Brewers have won one and lost one so far in their pre-season friendly schedule, beating Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 after losing by the same scoreline at Mickleover Sports.

Championship side Villa will provide a challenge of a higher level for Nigel Clough's Albion, who begin their League One campaign in a fortnight's time at home to Rochdale.

New winger David Templeton could make his first appearance off the bench, while trialist trio Tomas Egert, Elliott Hodge and Luke McCormick may get another runout.

Read More

Burton Albion catch-up

Get in touch and have your say by tweeting us @JoshuaMurrayBM or @BurtonAlbionBM.

Key Events

Josh Murray

Templeton set for Brewers bow

This man is yet to feature for Albion this summer after signing a two-year deal earlier in July.

But despite not starting this afternoon, David Templeton is expected to make his first appearance off the bench against Villa.

David Templeton signs for Burton Albion
David Templeton signs for Burton Albion (Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC )
Josh Murray

How do Villa line up?

Josh Murray

No Egert

The Brewers are missing three defenders from their squad today.

Ben Turner and Damien McCrory are not included, and the same goes for trialist Tomas Egert, who reportedly played for Walsall in midweek.

Tomas Egert pushes forward for Burton Albion at Mickleover Sports
Tomas Egert pushes forward for Burton Albion at Mickleover Sports (Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)
KEY EVENT

BREWERS TEAM NEWS

What do we make of this, Brewers fans?

Josh Murray

Why there could be penalties today...

Josh Murray

Here's what they're playing for

The Brewers compete for the Bass Charity Vase every pre-season, with the game raising funds for local causes.

The current holders are West Bromwich Albion, after they won 1-0 here last season.

Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion scores past Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater
Jay Rodriguez of West Bromwich Albion scores past Burton Albion goalkeeper Stephen Bywater (Image: Roland Harrison/Epic Action Imagery)
Josh Murray

'Another step towards the start of the season'

Josh Murray

Back at the Pirelli Stadium

Cast your minds back to the last time Burton Albion were in action here.

April 28. Brewers v Bolton Wanderers. A 2-0 victory for Albion after one of their best performances of the season.

The hope that the greatest of great escapes might be about to happen.

We all know how that turned out on the final day - and now the Brewers return to the Pirelli looking for another positive step in pre-season ahead of their return to League One.

Lucas Akins celebrates with his Burton Albion teammates
Lucas Akins celebrates with his Burton Albion teammates (Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)