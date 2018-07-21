Burton Albion return to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time since last season to host Aston Villa in the Bass Charity Vase game.
The Brewers have won one and lost one so far in their pre-season friendly schedule, beating Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 after losing by the same scoreline at Mickleover Sports.
Championship side Villa will provide a challenge of a higher level for Nigel Clough's Albion, who begin their League One campaign in a fortnight's time at home to Rochdale.
New winger David Templeton could make his first appearance off the bench, while trialist trio Tomas Egert, Elliott Hodge and Luke McCormick may get another runout.
Key Events
Templeton set for Brewers bow
This man is yet to feature for Albion this summer after signing a two-year deal earlier in July.
But despite not starting this afternoon, David Templeton is expected to make his first appearance off the bench against Villa.
How do Villa line up?
No Egert
The Brewers are missing three defenders from their squad today.
Ben Turner and Damien McCrory are not included, and the same goes for trialist Tomas Egert, who reportedly played for Walsall in midweek.
BREWERS TEAM NEWS
What do we make of this, Brewers fans?
Why there could be penalties today...
Here's what they're playing for
The Brewers compete for the Bass Charity Vase every pre-season, with the game raising funds for local causes.
The current holders are West Bromwich Albion, after they won 1-0 here last season.
'Another step towards the start of the season'
Back at the Pirelli Stadium
Cast your minds back to the last time Burton Albion were in action here.
April 28. Brewers v Bolton Wanderers. A 2-0 victory for Albion after one of their best performances of the season.
The hope that the greatest of great escapes might be about to happen.
We all know how that turned out on the final day - and now the Brewers return to the Pirelli looking for another positive step in pre-season ahead of their return to League One.