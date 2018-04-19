Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have been awarded the 'LG Performance of the Week' for their 3-1 defeat of Derby County on Saturday.

The League Managers' Association handed out the award after Burton's emphatic A38 derby victory that lifted them five points from safety and knocked Derby out of the play-offs for the first time since November.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The five-man panel comprises LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Joe Royle, Dave Bassett and Barry Fry.

Liam Boyce's opener was cancelled out by David Nugent, but Luke Murphy put Burton back in front with a superb curling strike before Lucas Akins made sure of the points with a tap-in.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Burton were awarded the performance of the week last season after a 2-1 defeat over Leeds United, with Marvin Sordell and Michael Kightly on target.

"We're obviously really pleased for the team's performance against Derby to be recognised by the panel," said Burton boss Nigel Clough .

"It was an important home win but now our focus turns to Sunderland away on Saturday."