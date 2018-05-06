Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have the backing of Matty Lund to complete a remarkable survival mission.

Lund, out on loan at Bradford City, will be watching from afar when his parent club journey to Preston North End on Sunday (12:30pm).

Albion will likely need a fourth successive win to ensure they escape the drop with Barnsley, Reading, Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City fighting to avoid the two remaining relegation spots.

And Lund, who joined Bradford in January, will be hoping to return to a Championship club in the summer.

"It would be brilliant for them to stay in that division," he told the Bradford Telegraph & Argus .

"With the budget and support they’ve got compared to other teams, that would be a fantastic achievement.

"It shows what you can achieve. They are a tight group, tight club who work well together.

"A lot of people haven't given them the credit they are due this year. They've picked up some great results on the road.

"I still think they are underdogs going into the last game. Playing Preston away from home won’t be easy, especially if they can still get into the play-offs.

"But I'm sure they will give it their all like they have done in the last few games and picked up some great results."

As for his own future, he admits to being unaware as to what it holds - but a spell at Bradford, where he has hit form in front of goal recently, has lifted spirits.

"I don't know what's going to happen but I've enjoyed my time at Bradford, even though we’ve not managed to stay in the play-offs.

"But it's hard for everyone when you get to the last couple of games with nothing to play for."