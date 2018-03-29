Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's players are refreshed, refocused and ready to chase down their rivals in the battle for Championship survival.

With the final international break of the season in the bag, the Brewers returned to training at the start of this week to prepare for eight games that will decide their fate - and whether it lies in English football's second tier.

The push to move out of the relegation zone - where they have been since December 30 - continues at promotion-chasing Cardiff City tomorrow.

And Nigel Clough sees no lack of belief from his players that they can drag the sides above them back into the relegation tussle.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"We went straight into an 11 v 11 game on Monday, which we don't do very often - usually we don't have enough numbers!" said the Brewers boss.

"That was the thing to say, 'right, we've had the few days rest, get back, get focused'.

"And they have all come back ready for the last eight games.

"I do think we believe we can survive, because there are still enough teams down there to catch.

"There are a few who have pulled away and had good results, but you'd expect them to with the sort of squads they've got.

"The only thing we can't control is if Birmingham City and Barnsley (in 22nd and 21st) do go on an incredible run, it'll take some catching.

"There are plenty of teams in the league at the moment with one win from seven or eight games.

"So if somebody shows that sort of form in the bottom six, we have a chance of catching them.

"We've got to reverse our form and we are looking at winning half the games to stand a chance.

"It will be a much lower points total than last year, we know that, that's certain now.

"So that helps as well. The players aren't looking at 50 points, you're not looking at whether we need six wins out of eight, that's improbable.

"The games, such as they are, are enough for us to get those wins, to get us into the early 40s and see what happens."

With Albion having won back-to-back games only once this season, Clough knows it is likely they will need to do so again at least once before the end of the campaign if they are to survive.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Firstly, of course, they must get one win under the belt - and the Brewers boss believes victory at Cardiff or against Middlesbrough on Easter Monday could be "huge".

"We haven't been short in terms of that - I think we've had a go in all the games recently since that Reading game," added Clough.

"It's just them focusing and believing that we can do it.

"It's just about getting that first win and then backing it up.

"Even with eight games to go, just trying to get a run going where they can start to believe.

"Three points in any of the two games coming up would be huge for us, as long as Barnsley and Birmingham don't do too well."