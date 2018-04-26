Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Saturday promises to be a dramatic day at the bottom of the Championship table.

By the end of play in the 45th round of fixtures, Burton Albion and Barnsley could have joined Sunderland by having their relegation to League One confirmed.

But there is also the possibility that, should the Brewers and the Tykes win and other results go their way, no fewer than five teams could be waiting to have their fate sealed on the final day.

Albion's home clash with Bolton Wanderers is the eye-catching fixture at the bottom end of the table this weekend.

But how is the mood in the other relegation-threatened camps?

BURTON ALBION

Nigel Clough's side's recent revival has breathed new life into their survival hopes - and the Pirelli Stadium is sure to be rocking for Saturday's crunch clash with Bolton.

A win would see them move out of the bottom three for the first time in 2018 if Barnsley fail to beat Brentford.

Defeat, meanwhile, would confirm their relegation.

"First of all, we're very pleased to be in this position because two weeks ago, we didn't think we would be," said Clough.

"It's going to be a big game, and our aim is to try to take it to the last day, as it always has been.

"We'll approach the game exactly as we have done the last home games against Derby County and Middlesbrough.

"We'll be positive, try to win the game if we can, and I think that would be a huge spring in our favour.

"But of course if we lose the game, then we're down at 5pm on Saturday.

"It's not quite a must win, it's a must-not-lose game. We can take it to the last day.

"But if we can get that positive result and get three points, then it puts us in a much better position than we were a couple of weeks ago."

BOLTON WANDERERS

Wanderers will arrive at the Pirelli Stadium with their fate in their own hands, but having taken only a single point since the last international break.

A struggle for form at the end of the campaign mirrors a sluggish start from Phil Parkinson's side.

They claimed only two draws in their first 11 games, before producing some impressive runs of results around the turn of the year.

And now Parkinson knows the only focus must be on the final 180 minutes of their season.

"We can only look at what we can do from here," he told the Bolton News.

"We have two games to save our season and we've got to try to win both of them. Hopefully that is enough.

"I still think we have got a good chance.

"Yes, when you are on a run like we have been on, and then get beaten like that at home (they lost 4-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday), people can get down. It’s human nature.

"But from Monday morning onwards the preparation has got to be right, we have got to be professional and all eyes have got to be on that game against Burton Albion.

"I firmly believe we are capable of going down there and getting the points.

"People will be writing us off. We have had that this season, last season, and we have responded. We have to do everything we can."

BARNSLEY

The side sandwiched between Burton and Bolton, the Tykes are level with Albion on 38 points after losing their game in hand at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

One victory since February has dragged Jose Morais' men into the relegation mire - and the head coach is urging his team to believe they can bounce back at the crucial time.

"Until the last game, we have to believe we can do it," Morais told the Yorkshire Post.

"The task is more difficult now and to think we can do something different.

"But we have a game at home to play and we have to believe this (survival) is possible with two games to play.

"The confidence side will exist when we have a team who can fight for things.

"The second half (at Forest) was a little better and more like this.

"This is the willingness and energy, but I know this is a difficult situation."

BIRMINGHAM CITY

Sat 20th and with a five-point gap between themselves and safety, Garry Monk's Blues will have their survival confirmed if Burton and Barnsley fail to win this weekend.

Or they could do the business themselves, with a win at Queens Park Rangers enough to ensure their Championship place for next season, regardless of results elsewhere.

"It was a huge win, a huge step forward in what we are trying to do, but definitely not job done," Monk told Birmingham Live after that Blades victory.

"We enjoy tonight, all the fans can enjoy tonight, but we have got to get ready for next week because we've got an important game coming.

"I've said many times, you either fear it or meet it head on.

"We are trying to meet it head on."

READING

Like Birmingham right below them, 19th-placed Reading are on the verge of survival with two games to play.

A run of one point from their last three games has kept them in the relegation conversation, though - and they were well beaten by Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Royals boss Paul Clement is calling on his side to improve on that display if they are to make sure of their survival.

"I've spoken to the players - the second half performance was not at the level we expected, nowhere near good enough," he told the club's website.

"We've got to buck our ideas up, because if we play like we did in the second half today, we’re going to be in trouble.

"We have to stop relying on results elsewhere, we have to get our own game in order.

"Games are running out and we have to get a win. Because if you’re relying on other results you’re playing a really dangerous game."