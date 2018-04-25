Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford says Burton Albion will not allow themselves to get carried away by the importance of Saturday's relegation shootout with Bolton Wanderers.

The Brewers head into their penultimate game of the season two points adrift of Wanderers, who occupy 21st place, directly above the bottom three.

While victory could take Burton out of the relegation zone ahead of the final weekend, defeat would confirm their return to League One after a two-year stay in the second tier.

Put simply, it is an absolutely crucial clash for Albion, and Bolton too, who could sew up survival if they win and 22nd-placed Barnsley do not.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

But while Brayford and his Brewers teammates are looking forward to the big occasion, he insists their mindset will be no different.

"Of course you relish all big games, and there's no getting away from that this is a big game," said the Burton defender.

"There's a lot at stake, but we still have to stick to the plan we have going into the Bolton game - we'll work on it on the training ground this week.

"We can't get carried away by what the game is.

"We all know it's a big game, don't get me wrong.

"But we still have to put things into place to get the result come 5pm on Saturday."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Brayford was part of the Albion team that secured their Championship survival with a game to spare last season.

There will be no such luxury this time, with Burton's aim for some time having been to take things down to the final day.

Anything but defeat would ensure that reality is realised, while victory for Nigel Clough's men would take them out of the relegation zone for the first time in 2018, if Barnsley do not beat Brentford.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

So how does Brayford think the Brewers can kick on from the back-to-back wins over Derby County and Sunderland in the past fortnight?

"You can have it as a good memory to know what those thoughts are like, to how it was after the final whistle on Saturday," he added.

"We knew we had given ourselves more of a chance.

"Obviously there are a lot of things that need to happen between last Saturday and next Sunday (the final-day trip to Preston North End) for things to go our way.

"But we've given ourselves the chance.

"I think the gaffer has said all along about trying to take it to the last game, and that's still our aim from now."