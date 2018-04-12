Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shaun Barker is still holding onto the faintest of hopes that Burton Albion can complete a Championship survival mission.

And he says there's no better team to face in their current situation than local rivals Derby County, who make the short trip down the A38 on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers know that only a defeat of the Rams can realistically keep them from being relegated should Bolton Wanderers beat Barnsley in their crucial relegation battle at Oakwell.

Derby's local rivals have endured a difficult campaign, and the reverse fixture, a 1-0 loss at Pride Park in December, just about sums up their season.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Brewers did well to limit old boss Gary Rowett's side to scraps before Johnny Russell popped up late on to pounce on Matt Palmer's mistake.

That kick-started Derby's season as they then went on a 12-match unbeaten run, taking them up to second place.

They've dropped out of the automatic promotion places since, but look a good bet for the play-offs despite Wednesday night's 2-0 defeat to Wolves.

And Barker, who announced his retirement at the end of the season on Wednesday, says the Brewers will be "relishing" the visit of their high-flying neighbours.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"If we win at the weekend we'll still be in it," he said.

"That's what we want to do, and every game now is about survival - about trying to stay in this division.

"We obviously succeeded last year, and they've picked up a bit of form after struggling for a few weeks.

"We'll be going into it looking to beat the team from down the road.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"We did it last season - we got four points off them.

"We were very, very disappointed not to get at least a draw at Pride Park earlier in the season.

"So if we can get a win at the weekend, all three points, it would be a huge boost for everyone.

"For the fans to see a home win, for the team to experience a home win.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think the last team we beat here was Fulham, and what a team to beat - it's strange how it works.

"It's one of those games that I'm sure every single lad will be relishing playing.

"The manager will be looking forward to it and if we can get a win then hopefully everyone's spirits lift up whatever happens towards the end of the season."

Barker, along with former Rams manager Nigel Clough, will have to rally the troops after Tuesday night's 5-0 defeat to Hull City.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That result leaves Burton seven points adrift of safety with only 12 left to play for, with the dressing room understandably low on morale.

But Barker wants his players to lift themselves for yet another crucial, and unique, fixture - and explains why he thinks they have found themselves down there in the first place.

"The dressing room is probably how you'd expect," he added.

"They're extremely down, disappointed and frustrated.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

"But you can't dwell on these positions when you're playing after a bad result or performance.

"You have to quickly get over that and look forward to the next game.

"The home form has been extremely frustrating for the lads.

"There's no doubt that we've had some bad luck throughout the season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But we definitely have been outperformed by better teams.

"And I think it's probably hard to take that the clubs last season, I thought, were quite disrespectful coming here.

"They turned up thinking they were going to beat little Burton Albion and we surprised quite a few clubs.

"We actually struggled with the teams lower down in the division that were ready to come for a fight.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

"Whereas this season I think everyone's turned up with a different mind-set, and I think it started with Wolves and Villa.

"Two clubs of that size and with that much quality in the team were quite willing to sit back and get us on the counter-attack.

"We probably had the better of possession in both of those games, but the quality that shone through when they got us on the break.

"With some of the players that are valued at £15-20 million, whatever it may be, they cut us out."