Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Burton Albion v Cardiff City.
The Brewers welcome old boss Neil Warnock back to East Staffordshire for the final pre-season test of the summer following yesterday's news that Tuesday night's friendly against Matlock Town has been cancelled .
Cardiff, now in the Premier League of course, will offer Nigel Clough's side a final stern test before they open their League One campaign against Rochdale on Saturday (3pm).
We'll get one last glimpse of Clough's Brewers before the fun starts again for another season, and we'll have live coverage from team news to post-match reaction with live updates in-between.
Chance!
Matty Lund fires high and wide from a free-kick around 25 yards from goal after Junior Hoilett brought down Damien McCrory.
Well defended
Aron Gunnarsson finds Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with a nice through ball but Damien McCrory does well to deal with the danger and divert the ball away.
Good news
Reid is up and able to continue.
Jake Buxton crunches Bobby Reid
Neil Warnock wants Buxton off - and he makes his feelings known in no uncertain terms.
Lund playing like a man posessed
He surges forward but is fouled in the build-up, but that won’t stop him.
Lund then manages to find Sbarra, who whips in another cross but this time it’s cleared.
Another surge forward by Cardiff
£10million summer signing Bobby Reid delivers a cross from the right but it’s deflected into the arms of Stephen Bywater.
The Brewers whirlwind has subsided
Kenneth Zohore ventures forward in a rare foray forward for Cardiff - but the ball rolls out of play.
They’ve raced out the blocks, have Burton. Now Cardiff are trying to get a foothold in the game.
POST!
Damien McCrory is getting on the action now - he curls a lovely effort with his right foot and is unlucky to see it smack the post.
All Brewers in the opening 13 minutes.
GOAL!
Liam Boyce puts the Brewers 1-0 up from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the box.
He picked himself up and coolly slotted past Smithies.
Another big chance for Burton!
Cardiff are careless once again and Joe Ralls gives the ball away 20 yards from goal. Lund gratefully receives and advances, bearing down on goal and fires an effort at Smithies - but it creeps just wide of Cardiff’s left-hand post.
Close again!
Lund does well to cut out Greg Cunningham’s pass and finds Liam Boyce with an inch-perfect through-ball, and Boyce does well to scamper through Cardiff’s defence before finding Joe Sbarra out on the left.
He curls an effort on goal and it flashes just past Smithies’ left-hand post.
Chance!
A through ball finds Joe Sbarra, but his shot is deflected and falls to Liam Boyce, with his effort also blocked and it rolls out for a corner and evades Marcus Harness.
Harness’ corner then finds Ben Turner, with the former Bluebird firing over having taken a touch with his chest.
Close!
The wind catches Sol Bamba out from Bywater’s long punt forward and Liam Boyce is very nearly in - but the ball just evades the striker.
There's the high press
We’ve seen it all through pre-season, Matty Lund gets close to Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies but he gets the ball away in time.
Peep!
Robert Lewis blows his whistle and off we go!
Handshakes - tick!
Here we go...
Handshakes done - Ben Turner gets a big round of applause from Cardiff’s fans for his contribution during his time in Wales.
Both teams have headed into the dressing room...
Kick-off is just minutes away...
Formation?
Warm-ups well underway here...
So here’s some pre-match build-up for you as kick-off, at the slightly earlier time of 2pm, approaches.
I’ve had a go at explaining why today, Albion’s final pre-season friendly of the summer, could be crucial ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday.
Closely followed by Cardiff...
Sean Morrison, their skipper, leads them out.
Out they come...
Injury news
John Brayford, Reece Hutchinson and David Templeton miss out with hamstring injuries.
Marvin Sordell and Scott Fraser are nursing calf complaints, while Ben Fox has a dead leg.
Will Miller is still not ready to return to first-team action.
Good afternoon from the Pirelli!
We’re in position to bring you live updates from this afternoon’s clash - and the pitch is looking fabulous.