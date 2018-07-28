Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Burton Albion v Cardiff City.

The Brewers welcome old boss Neil Warnock back to East Staffordshire for the final pre-season test of the summer following yesterday's news that Tuesday night's friendly against Matlock Town has been cancelled .

Cardiff, now in the Premier League of course, will offer Nigel Clough's side a final stern test before they open their League One campaign against Rochdale on Saturday (3pm).

We'll get one last glimpse of Clough's Brewers before the fun starts again for another season, and we'll have live coverage from team news to post-match reaction with live updates in-between.

