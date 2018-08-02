Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion fans will be able to pay on the day for the visit of Rochdale on Saturday (3pm).

The Brewers open their new League One season at home to Dale and the Pirelli Stadium faithful will be able to pay in cash using turnstiles at both the north and west terraces.

Supporters can still buy tickets ahead of kick-off, with prices increasing by £2 on the day. Those wishing to view the action in the seated section will need to buy a ticket.

The club have been unable to offer cash turnstiles on a regular basis during their stay in the Championship due to the fear of away fans infiltrating the home end.

However, with Rochdale unlikely to sell out their away end, there are no such fears for Saturday's match.

“We are looking forward to another season of great football entertainment at the Pirelli Stadium and we want as many fans as possible to enjoy the opening game," chairman Ben Robinson said.

“We are therefore able to accept cash on the turnstiles this Saturday for those making a late decision to come to the match.

“We are also able to offer a £2 saving for those able to buy in advance and would encourage supporters to do so if possible.”

You can buy tickets for the first match of the 2018/19 campaign here, with advanced ticket prices available up until 5pm the day before each matchday.