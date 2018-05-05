Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football chairman Ben Robinson is staying as calm and quiet as ever ahead of the biggest game of Burton Albion's season - but he hopes the Brewers supporters will be making themselves heard this weekend.

Albion travel to Preston North End on Sunday, May 6 (12.30pm kick-off) as they look to complete a miraculous escape from Championship relegation.

The Brewers must get at least a point from the match at Deepdale to stand any chance of survival, while even a victory would see them relying on other results.

The chance is there, though - and Albion fans will be desperate to see it taken.

More than 2,000 Brewers supporters are expected to be at the game on Sunday, with the chairman acknowledging the difference they can make to the players on a huge afternoon for both teams.

"Obviously Preston [who are chasing a play-off position] will be hyping up the local support in the town, getting all their fans behind their team," said the Albion chief.

"It's good that we are taking enough support that they'll be able to make themselves heard.

"It'll be good for the players to see that there's a big fanbase that's driven up to support them.

"That's a big plus and it means a lot to them. Come up there, support us, get behind the team.

"The more vociferous our fans are, that's going to rub off on the players and it's going to help the occasion and make it less hostile."

Like all the Brewers fans at Deepdale and back in Burton on Sunday - who have been getting behind the team ahead of the game - the chairman will be hoping to see yet another remarkable chapter added to Burton Albion's recent history.

Albion have not been relegated since 1977, with titles, promotions and new ground broken during his time as chairman.

And the Brewers chief is confident his team are capable of producing another positive result when it matters most.

"I'm feeling like I always am, really," he added.

"When you've been involved for so long, you try to steel yourself.

"There's no point letting the pressure get to you and having sleepless nights; you don't achieve anything.

"The reality of it is that, if the players can maintain the level of performance that we've seen in the last three games, we've got every chance of taking three points.

"Obviously it's the 'if' word. If they go out and do it, that'll be great. If they don't, we'll look back and say it was always going to be another miracle to stay up.

"That's not resigning ourselves to relegation at the start of the season, that's being realistic given the task that the manager has got competing with all the other clubs and the great imbalance that exists there."

Among other things on Sunday, Burton will be relying on neighbours Derby County to do them a favour, as they host Barnsley - the team directly above Albion in the table.

Competing in the same division as the Rams has always been the ultimate benchmark of the Brewers' incredible rise for the chairman.

"Look, we are competing on the same stage as Derby County," he said.

"They need to win and ideally we need to win.

"What we are doing could affect their fate, and vice versa.

"To be playing on the same stage as Derby County, a big club with a great history and great tradition, it's quite amazing for all of us, and especially our fans.

"If we get relegated on Sunday, we'll all be gutted, extremely disappointed.

"But there will be no knee-jerk reactions in any way, shape or form."