Burton Albion are holding an open forum at the Pirelli Stadium next week with chairman Ben Robinson fielding questions from fans.

There will be a 30-minute open session to pose questions to the chairman, with the club putting on a session before the supporter liaison group's (SLG) next meeting, which is on Thursday December 21.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

The supporter liaison group was established in March to provide fans with a voice and to help guide club policy, with issues debated so far including the price of away match tickets and the concourse experience at the Pirelli.

The group's meetings are attended by Brewers' staff, and minutes and reports are uploaded on the club website.

(Image: Dan Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

Any fan that is not on the SLG can raise an issue with the chairman, commercial director Fleur Robinson and Burton Albion Community Trust Matt Hancock.

The open session starts at 6pm.