Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson has delivered a message to Brewers supporters as the club faces up to the likelihood of a first relegation in more than 40 years.

The Brewers are tasked with a herculean challenge to avoid the drop from the Championship, with seven points currently separating themselves from safety and only 12 left to play for.

Some fans voiced their frustrations following Tuesday's 5-0 defeat at home to Hull City, the latest of several disappointing Pirelli Stadium displays this campaign that ultimately look like sealing Burton Albion's fate.

The average attendance at the Pirelli has fallen this term - and Burton have not won on home soil since September.

(Image: Simon Deacon)

But Robinson - who has overseen Albion's rise from the Northern Premier League to the second tier of English football while at the helm of the club - is keen to provide some perspective on how the Brewers have had to work over the past 20 months to hold their own in the Championship.

Aston Villa, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Derby County - this weekend's visitors to the Pirelli Stadium - are among the sides to have seen points taken from them by Nigel Clough's Albion over the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons .

Indeed, it is the confident way in which Burton have dealt with some of those teams, despite the chasm in budgets, that makes the impending threat of relegation so difficult to accept.

Robinson, though, knows that no effort will have gone unspared if the Brewers do return to League One - and he insists there will no change in the club's approach if that is to be their fate.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

"I'm sure all our fans will agree that it has been a great journey and just to rub shoulders with former European champions and play at some of the biggest stadiums in the country is a privilege we never thought we would have at Burton Albion," said the Brewers chief.

"But we have to accept that it was always going to be an almighty challenge to compete at this level.

"It was only in 2009 that we joined the Football League and we have now had more seasons in the Championship than we have had in League One.

"At Championship level the budgets, stadiums, fanbases and histories of the clubs we are facing put us at a major disadvantage.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

"Week-in, week-out, we are having to punch so far above our weight that it's a near-impossible task.

"The fact that we have managed to do that and record some fantastic results over the course of two seasons is testament to the incredible hard work that everyone has put in at this football club.

"I hope all of our supporters understand the enormous effort that has been made by the manager, the coaching staff and the players to try to bridge the great chasm between us and the rest of this league.

"If we don't manage to generate another miracle then we will accept that we have done our very best and we will do what the club has always done - be sensible and look to carry on building for the future."