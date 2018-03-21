Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion club captain Shaun Barker will be happy if the Brewers do not need him for the rest of the season - so long as it means they have secured Championship survival once again.

Barker is yet to feature for Albion in 2017-18, having made five substitute appearances last season following a fairytale return from the knee injury that threatened to end his career when he sustained it while playing for Derby County in March 2012.

That serious issue means, even six years on, the experienced centre-back is not in a position to start matches for Nigel Clough's side.

Still, he has been named in 14 matchday squads this term, something Barker will continue to take pleasure in after such a long time spent building back to this point.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

So how does he reflect on his campaign so far - and is he ready if called upon off the bench during the run-in?

"It has been strange - I've actually trained more this season, been more active and more involved in the squad away from match day," said the 35-year-old, who signed an extended contract with the Brewers until the end of this season back in December.

"But obviously I'm not able to start games at this club, my knee is not in that kind of condition to do that.

"What the gaffer knows is he can rely on me for five or 10 minutes.

"It's just unfortunate that the games that I've seen myself on the bench for, there's not been many where we've been 1-0 up and teams have booted it into the box, where my strength probably is.

(Image: Steve Parkin)

"Unfortunately I've not got on the pitch this season - I've been involved in squads, which is still extremely important for me and it's a pleasure to still be involved in a squad.

"Fingers crossed they don't need me before the end of the season.

"It seems strange, but if I don't play any part at all on the pitch but if this club and this team survive, then I'll be more than happy."

Barker made an unforgettable return to first-team football as a late substitute against former side Derby in the Brewers' 1-0 over the Rams in August 2016.

Four similar outings followed last season in the Championship, although Barker's primary Burton appearances this time around have come in the Birmingham Senior Cup.

Instead, he has watched on from the sidelines as Albion battle to keep their heads above the waters of relegation, with the Brewers three points adrift of safety with eight games to go.

And the Albion skipper believes other teams' newfound respect for Burton has had an impact on the Brewers' survival hopes this time around.

"It has been quite a frustrating season in terms of getting some of the results," he added.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Obviously our home form has been poor, getting results throughout the season, the complete opposite to last season.

"I think that goes to show the respect that the club has now in this division.

"Last year, I think teams turned up a little bit naive, a little bit complacent, and it's been the complete opposite this year.

"So we have found it hard at home, but we've obviously picked up some fantastic results away from home.

"It's down to the last eight games now.

"It's about what we do, it's how we approach these games, how we perform.

"To still be in with a chance with eight games to go, only three points from safety, gives us every chance possible."