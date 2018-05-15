Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Burton Albion Community Trust first-team are aiming to claim the NFYL Under-19s Trophy today at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers side face West Bromwich Albion Foundation in the final on home soil, with attendance for the game free. Kick-off is at 2pm.

Albion legend Aaron Webster manages the Community Trust team, which is made up of players on the football and education course, combining top-level football coaching through the Trust with their education.

"All the lads are part of the Football and Education course which is a joint scheme between Burton Albion Community Trust and Burton and South Derbyshire College," said Webster.

"It's half-education, half-football. We have them three days a week and they go to college for the remaining days - it's a great course.

"When I was younger it was either you play football and make it, or you don't. A lot of clubs these days run it a bit differently and it's better because the guys get a chance at making a career playing football, but if not they have something to fall back on.

"When they all stick at their course, they get their qualifications out of it and have something on their CV forever.

"It's a good course and I'm buzzing that the lads have given themselves a chance like this.

"The journey to get to this day has been an absolute rollercoaster - we've got through the rounds, which is great, and the lads have given themselves a great day with the chance to play at the Pirelli Stadium.

"The pitch looks great - the ground staff have kept it in great nick especially after the Under-17 European Championships last week and a long, hard season.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"They fully deserve to get to the final today - I'll let them remember and reminisce on the hard work, determination and togetherness to get through those previous games.

"That's what they need to do again today to get to the final hurdle."

The young Brewers team overcame Chelsea (6-3), Watford (8-1), Crawley (2-1) and Burnley (4-3) to reach the showpiece, with their semi-final triumph seeing them come back from three goals down in the final 15 minutes.

