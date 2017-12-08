Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's ground staff are 'working hard' to ensure the Pirelli Stadium pitch is playable for Saturday's visit of Preston North End.

The club has released an update on the state of the pitch , which says: "ground sheets have been on the pitch over night which protects the surface from snow and frost.

"The pitch is in good condition ahead of tomorrow's clash, and the club is confident the game will go ahead."

There is no heavy snow forecast between now and kick off tomorrow, with Friday night and Saturday morning expected to remain clear with Sunday seeing heavy snowfall.

Over 1,100 Preston fans are expected to make the 200 mile round-trip from Lancashire.