The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have confirmed Joe Mason has returned to Wolverhampton Wanderers upon the expiration of his loan deal today (Tuesday January 2).

Mason has been beset by injury and illness during his time at the Pirelli Stadium after scoring within seconds of making his debut in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday back in August.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The striker made just six appearances in the league, with the last of those coming as a substitute in the 2-0 loss to Sunderland on November 25 after missing six games because of a back injury.

He then went on to sit out the next seven matches after being hospitalised with an acutely inflamed appendix.

The 26-year-old was discharged last month and went back to Wolves' Compton training ground to start his recovery.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough has previously discussed possible options for the future regarding Mason, with a possible return to the Pirelli Stadium for a second time not ruled out.