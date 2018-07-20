Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have confirmed their new sponsor for the 2018-19 season - and they will wear the new home kit for the first time in tomorrow's Bass Charity Vase game against Aston Villa.

Prestec UK Ltd - the Barton-based construction and refurbishment contractors - will be the main shirt sponsor on the Brewers' home and away shirts for the next two years, replacing betting company Tempobet, who sponsored Albion's kit for their two Championship seasons.

Prestec will also feature on Albion supporters' shirts.

"We are delighted to be joining forces with Prestec, a well-respected local company which shares the club’s values," said Brewers commercial director Fleur Robinson.

"Our front of shirt sponsor is very important to the football club and this will be a great partnership for both Burton Albion and Prestec and we look forward to working together over the next two seasons."

Nigel Clough's Brewers will wear the new home kit, bearing the Prestec sponsor, when they face Villa in their third friendly of the summer tomorrow (3pm kick-off).

"For us as a business, to be involved with Burton Albion is a privilege," said Prestec director David Hewlett.

"Looking at Burton from afar over the last four or five years that we've been in Barton under Needwood, and seeing what Burton Albion do in the community and how the management at senior and youth level operates, has been incredible.

"Being invited to the Players’ Awards and the Community Trust Awards, and seeing what Burton Albion do in the community, is quite amazing."