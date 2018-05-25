Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have confirmed two more pre-season friendlies as they prepare for their League One return in 2018-19.

The annual summer trip to Matlock Town has again been included, with an Albion XI tackling the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division Gladiators at Causeway Lane on Tuesday July 31 (7.30pm).

Six days earlier, the Brewers will take a team to face Alfreton Town.

The away game at the National League North side will be a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday July 25.

With both matches labelled as 'Burton Albion XI' matches, the games may feature a host of Albion's academy players alongside some first-team faces.

Burton had already confirmed pre-season friendlies at Mickleover Sports (July 13), Kidderminster Harriers (July 17) and Solihull Moors (July 24).

The games will provide Nigel Clough and his management team with an opportunity to test possible combinations and formations out ahead of the new season, as well as offering players the chance to get up to match fitness before the first game of the EFL season on August 4.