Nigel Clough suggests Burton Albion may have to change their shape for tomorrow's trip to Barnsley, with a trio of defenders likely to miss out.

John Brayford joined Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan on Albion's treatment table with a calf problem after coming off in the second half of Saturday's goalless draw with Nottingham Forest.

All three are major doubts for the Barnsley game, with Clough saying there is only an "outside chance" that any will feature.

Burton have lined up with four at the back over the past two matches, with Lucas Akins and Brayford the full-backs outside Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean.

That may be altered at Oakwell, although defensive trio Jake Buxton, Shaun Barker and Damien McCrory - an out-and-out left-back - were all on the bench at the weekend.

"We might have to change the system for Barnsley, just because of the lack of full-backs," said Clough.

"The system we've been playing, getting the width and getting Martin Samuelsen in some good positions, we've got midfielders coming forward and doing well into the penalty area.

"It's just unfortunate maybe not having the full-backs for Barnsley.

"It might be that it goes back to a three tomorrow because of personnel, we'll see.

"John Brayford is obviously a big doubt, Tom Flanagan the same and Ben Turner the same.

"All of them have got very much an outside chance, but we're not pinning our hopes on them too much.

"That is about it - everybody else should be okay.

"So it'll be a stretched squad.

"We nearly brought Damien on on Saturday, because he is the recognised left-back.

"But he's only done a couple of training sessions and played at Hednesford Town in the Birmingham Senior Cup, and it was also the length of time, being at the hour mark, we didn't think it was right to bring him on.

"As he builds up his fitness now, he's right in contention for that as well."

Further forward, Marvin Sordell is nursing a sore toe and Luke Murphy is a slight doubt for the Barnsley game after rolling his ankle shortly after coming on as a late substitute against Forest.

"Marvin is not training, his toe is still very sore, so we'll assess him tomorrow," added Clough.

"Luke, in the five minutes he was on against Forest, went over on his ankle near the away dugout and that is sore this morning, so he's not training.

"He is a slight doubt as well.

"But his shin is healing nicely, we just don't want too much contact on it at this moment where the gash was.

"He'll definitely be okay for Saturday (at home to Millwall), if not for tomorrow night."