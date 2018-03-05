Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell are set to return to the Burton Albion squad against Brentford tomorrow - but Hope Akpan is a doubt with an ankle injury.

Nigel Clough's options have been continually shifting over the past two months due to injury issues.

That could yet be the case again for the Bees' visit, with Akpan - who has started Albion's last five games - not training today (Monday) after twisting his ankle in training at the weekend.

Flanagan (calf) and Sordell (toe and illness) both made it through that training session and are available for the Brewers' next game, although Ben Turner and John Brayford are still out.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Flanagan trained with us so he is in the squad," said first-team coach Andy Garner.

"Ben Turner is still out, Bray is still out and so is Will Miller (whose season is over after surgery on a detached knee cap).

"Hope Akpan just twisted his ankle a little bit on Saturday, so he's not training today and we'll see how it is tomorrow.

"He twisted it on the surface, but in 24 hours it might be a little bit better, we're not too sure.

"If we have to take it out of his hands, then we'll have to leave Hope out and bring Luke Murphy in.

"Marvin will be in the squad too."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

With Albion's ongoing injury issues - Flanagan and Turner have not featured in more than a month - the postponement of Saturday's trip to Sheffield United at least gave some of the Brewers' sidelined players a few extra days to regain fitness before the team's next outing.

So what does Garner make of the suggestion that the postponement may have come at a good time for Burton?

"It's an interesting one, that - I'm not too sure," he said.

"Obviously we've got injuries, but I think we have been playing well.

"Especially against Millwall, there wasn't a great deal wrong at all, apart from scoring a goal.

"The previous five games, ever since the Reading loss, we've done reasonably well and I think we were ready to go.

"I know we've got the injuries, but the players who have been playing have done very well.

"It's one of those, it was a 50-50 really."

Saturday's game at Bramall Lane was postponed after the adverse weather of the previous days, which prevented Albion from doing any training on Friday.

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

It meant that, despite the match being off, Burton were back in the gym at the weekend to prepare for the Brentford game.

"We managed to train on Saturday, so we had a good session in the gym," added Garner.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"It was important that we did something, because it's been difficult over the last few days obviously, travelling and also the ground has not been available.

"We are ready to go again.

"It was important. We didn't do anything on the Friday and Thursday, so you have to find a way somehow to get some training into the lads."