Burton Albion's injury list shows no signs of shortening - and they could be without several attacking players for Saturday's home clash against Preston North End.

Nigel Clough confirmed today (Wednesday) that wing pair Lloyd Dyer and Sean Scannell were yet to train this week.

Dyer has been out since injuring his hamstring in the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United, while Scannell is struggling with a groin problem sustained against Sunderland in the Brewers' last home outing.

Matty Lund and Joe Mason have both been suffering with illness and are doubts for the Preston game, while Jamie Allen has been given time off due to a family bereavement.

"We've got a few doubts as always," said Clough when asked how the Burton squad looked for the weekend.

"Lloyd Dyer has not trained yet this week, and Sean Scannell hasn't trained, so they are certainly doubts.

"We've had Matty Lund's illness - he's been off all week with one of these bugs.

"Jamie Allen is off for a couple of days with a family bereavement.

"So there are a few doubts as always going into the weekend, and we're not sure if any of them will make it.

"Joe Mason has also been ill.

"He was in the squad last week and then took ill on the Friday night and ended up in hospital.

"So we think he'll be a major doubt for Saturday as well."

The current injuries are hitting Albion's attack line hard - and that is without mentioning record signing Liam Boyce, who is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in pre-season.

Despite the absentees, though, Clough has been encouraged by the return to action of Will Miller.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has added energy on the left flank and behind lone striker Marvin Sordell since making his second Burton debut off the bench at Brentford last month.

"It seems to be all in the forward areas at the moment that we are picking up injuries," added the Brewers boss.

"Once again, it's opportunities for everybody else.

"It's been a big bonus having Will Miller back - I think he's been a breath of fresh air since he got back in the squad and came back fit in the team.

"I thought he played well on Saturday, did well to get through the game - it's only his second start (since returning from a hamstring injury).

"So it's lovely just to have him around the place at the moment.

"He perks everybody up in training and on matchdays, he's enthusiastic, he's lively and he does his job."