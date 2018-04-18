The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean says he was "disappointed" with how Derby County played as they lost to the Brewers on Saturday.

The Rams are stuttering in their push for promotion to the Premier League under ex-Albion boss Gary Rowett - and their loss at the Pirelli Stadium saw them drop out of the top six for the first time since November.

It was a first home victory since September for Nigel Clough's side, who thoroughly deserved a win that sets them up for a crucial relegation showdown with Sunderland on Saturday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Rowett, meanwhile, questioned the desire of some of his players after the game.

And with Derby having been such a high-flyer in the division this season, McFadzean was surprised by their display.

"Derby are a massive team with massive players in the squad," he said.

"They have got enough for two teams.

"But yes, to say they are fighting to get into the play-offs, I was disappointed with Derby and how they were."