Burton Albion will travel to Championship rivals Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup in January.

The Brewers were drawn at the Blues in Monday night's live televised draw, meaning they will face a fellow struggler in the second tier, with Albion currently bottom of the table and Birmingham in 22nd ahead of their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Burton have a perfect record against their Midlands rivals, having beaten them 2-0 home and away in the Championship last season, and then coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at the Pirelli Stadium in August, courtesy of goals from Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer.

The FA Cup third-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 5-7.

The draw has thrown up several eye-catching ties, with Liverpool hosting neighbours Everton at Anfield, Nottingham Forest at home to holders Arsenal and Manchester United - who beat Albion in the Carabao Cup this term - taking on Derby County at Old Trafford.

Last season, Burton saw their FA Cup journey ended at the third round when they lost 2-0 at Premier League Watford.

Brewers boss Nigel Clough was disappointed with the draw, though, with Albion on the road once again.

"At least it's not too far to travel for the supporters but we would have liked to have been at home," he said.

"It's a team from the same league and we are both fighting against relegation so it's not ideal for either team.

"We have had a good record against Birmingham and the result there last season helped keep us up but it will be completely different in the FA Cup."

Clough reckons it could also be a chance for the Brewers to kick-start their season, with a win over relegation rivals in any competition certain to boost morale.

"He will be pleased to be at home but probably a bit disappointed it's against us," Clough added.

"But it's one to look forward to with no points at stake. We will go and try and win and see if we can get through to the fourth-round.

"We always believe a cup run can help league form and we certainly need that."