Burton Albion have been drawn away to Hednesford Town in the quarter-final of the Birmingham Senior Cup.

The Brewers' reward for a thrilling 3-2 win over Highgate United in November is a trip to Keys Park to take on the seventh-placed NPL Premier Division side.

A date has yet to be fixed for the tie, but it must be played by February 24.

The two sides last met in the second round of last season's competition, with the Brewers running out 7-1 winners thanks to a hat-trick from Joe Sbarra, a brace from Marcus Dinanga and a goal apiece from Tom Flanagan and Stuart Beavon.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

The big names still left in the draw include Championship table-toppers Wolves, who have been drawn away to Coleshill Town if they can get past Stourbridge while West Bromwich Albion will travel to Alvechurch or Rushall Olympic should they progress past Leamington FC.