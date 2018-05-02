The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's loan duo had a telling impact on proceedings as Bradford City drew 1-1 at home to Walsall in League One last night.

Brewers midfielder Matty Lund got the Bantams' equaliser after Erhun Oztumer's early opener, racing into the box to nod home Stephen Warnock's curling cross from the left.

The game - which ensured Walsall's third-tier survival for another season and kept Bradford 11th in the table - was the final home game of Burton defender Warnock's career, with the 36-year-old to retire at the end of the season.

And the former Liverpool man took to Twitter after the match to reflect on a landmark moment in his career.

"Thanks to all the players, staff and Bradford City fans for a lovely send off in my final home game," said Warnock, who made 15 appearances for Albion earlier in the season after joining in the summer.

"A very emotional night for me which wasn't eady.

"Nice to get an assist for Lundy as well."

Bradford end their campaign away at play-off-bound Scunthorpe United on Saturday.

While Warnock will retire after that game, Lund will return to the Brewers at the end of his loan spell with Bradford.