Burton Albion duo Hope Akpan and Ben Turner have been included in WhoScored's Championship team of the week.

The pair impressed as the Brewers eased past Bolton Wanderers in Saturday's crucial relegation crunch clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

Midfielder Akpan set Albion on their way to a 2-0 win with his first goal for the club, latching onto Liam Boyce's pass, surging past a defender and then slamming a rising finish home.

But the former Blackburn Rovers man was influential across the 90 minutes against Wanderers, helping push Albion onto the front foot, completing 76 per cent of his passes and providing an assist for Lucas Akins' goal.

In contrast, no Bolton player managed a better pass percentage than 62.

Akpan's display earned him a rating of 8.8 out of 10 on WhoScored.com, where players' performances are ranked on the basis of a multitude of in-game statistics.

Turner, meanwhile, got an 8.5 rating after another impressive showing at left-back.

In to replace the injured Damien McCrory, Turner was dominant in the air and on the ground as Bolton failed to register a single shot on target.

He won 81 per cent of his aerial battles and completed three interceptions as he assisted John Brayford, Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean in stifling the visitors' attack.

Turner is joined in the fantasy team's backline by Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, Cardiff City centre-half Sean Morrison and Derby County's Curtis Davies.

Akpan's midfield is completed by Jordan Spence of Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers duo Luke Freeman and Eberechi Eze.

The EFL also named Burton defender Turner in their team of the week.