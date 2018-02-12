Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Sunderland and Leeds United boss Simon Grayson is the new manager at Bradford City - and will take charge of Burton Albion duo Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock.

Grayson - who was sacked by the Black Cats in October following a poor start to the Championship campaign - replaces Stuart McCall, who saw his reign as manager ended following a fifth successive league defeat last weekend.

He will look to secure the Bantams' spot in the League One play-offs, beginning with tomorrow's game against Charlton Athletic. They are currently sixth in the division.

Grayson will have the services of Brewers loan pair Lund and Warnock to help that promotion bid.

Lund, though, was forced to miss Bradford's 2-2 home draw with Bury on Saturday due to an ankle injury suffered in their previous outing against Oldham Athletic, while Warnock was an unused substitute for the Bantams.

Speaking before Grayson's appointment at Valley Parade, Burton boss Nigel Clough spoke about hoping a change of manager at Bradford would not have a negative impact on the success of Lund and Warnock's loan spells.

"You think they are two good players so, whoever comes in, you hope they would still get some games between now and the end of the season," he said.