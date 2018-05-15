Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are going to do "everything they can" to keep Hope Akpan at the Pirelli Stadium for next season.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder was in and out of the Albion team for much of the campaign.

But a run in the side during the final three months allowed him to produce some eye-catching performances and push the Brewers to within touching distance of an unlikely Championship survival.

It was ultimately not to be - despite his superb equaliser at Preston North End on the final day - and Akpan's current deal is set to expire next month ahead of Burton's return to League One.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

He has been offered a new contract, though, and Clough is keen to maintain the services of a "major player" in his Albion squad.

"I assumed that he would probably be looking to stay in the Championship, because he might have done enough in the last 10, 15 or 20 games," said Clough.

"But he said he is very open to staying.

"So we'll do everything we can to try to get him to stay.

"I think he could be a major player. He can be in the Championship, never mind in League One."

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

It was Akpan's 20-yard strike that had Burton momentarily safe on the final day at Preston, eight days after scoring his first for the club against Bolton Wanderers.

He also provided assists against Birmingham City, Derby County and Sunderland, and his drive in midfield was a key factor of Albion's late-season revival.

That may have seemed unlikely earlier in the campaign, when Akpan endured a run of only two appearances in 15 League games for the Brewers between October 21 and January 20.

But his impressive response to a conversation with Clough in January was clear for all to see over recent months.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

"I think in the last six weeks, he has scored and made more goals than anybody," added the Burton boss about Akpan's impact.

"It would be absolutely brilliant if he stayed.

"We had a good chat in January actually.

"He played against Bristol City (in October) and then we left him out - the Nottingham Forest game and the one after that.

"We played him in the Barnsley game, but not the Ipswich Town one.

"If we'd have put him straight back in for the Ipswich game after Forest, where we changed formation, that might have been different.

"We lost him for a little bit. Players get fed up when they don't play, especially when they've played well.

"It goes against the grain with us, because we say that if you play well you stay in the team.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"But then when we had a good chat around Christmas, in January I said 'what do you want to do?'

"He said: 'I want to play', and I said, 'okay, we'll do a deal with you - we'll play you, you get yourself fit and give us everything you've got and we'll play you in every game you're available for'.

"And I think we started him in every game has was available for. He came in and acknowledged that."

Akpan is one of six Burton players set to be out of contract next month.

Tom Naylor, Damien McCrory, Jake Buxton, Lloyd Dyer and Harry Campbell have also been offered new deals.