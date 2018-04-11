Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion defender Shaun Barker has confirmed he will retire from playing at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old made his Brewers debut in memorable circumstances last season, coming off the bench in the 1-0 victory over former side Derby County to make his first senior appearance in four-and-a-half years following a horrendous knee injury, which he sustained while playing for the Rams.

While he made five appearances in 2016-17 and has been available for squad selection throughout the current campaign, ongoing problems with his knee have left Barker unable to play a significant role on the field for Nigel Clough's Albion.

And knowing that the problem would continue to hamper his involvement for the Brewers, club captain Barker has decided to hang up his boots after the game at Preston North End on May 6.

"I spoke to the manager on Monday after a few weeks of deliberation and decided that, at the end of the season, that'll be it for me in terms of playing," said Barker, who confirmed his retirement ahead of Saturday's reunion with the Rams at the Pirelli Stadium.

"Obviously I signed for this club with the gaffer wanting me to be around the squad, to be available for the bench if needed and five or 10 minutes at the end of games.

"To be fair, I've managed to be available for every game since I signed for the club.

"But ultimately, when you're a footballer, you want to play football.

"You sense the frustration in the crowd and on the bench, and with the squad when you're not getting results, you're desperate to go out there and help in any way you can.

"Over the last couple of seasons, I've attempted to come back in reserve games and started games and actually felt quite good.

"In my training sessions, it was only about six or seven weeks ago, I did a training session and was top of the pile in terms of distance covered and sprints and stuff like that.

"So I felt physically good enough. I played in a game where I played 45 minutes and felt pretty good in that, and then two days later, I was struggling to walk.

"From that moment, I knew the comeback that I was probably hoping for was never going to happen.

"But I'm still very proud to have been available for the games I have over the last two seasons, and proud of being part of this club's journey.

"Obviously I'm still going to be exactly the same until the end of the season, but from that point onwards, I'll be looking at different things."